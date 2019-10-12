Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 597.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,725. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

