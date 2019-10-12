Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 30th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Capital Returns Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 133,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. 107,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,202. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

