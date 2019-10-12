Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,796. The company has a market capitalization of $647.08 million and a PE ratio of 51.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $42.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Principia Biopharma had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

