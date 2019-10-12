Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the August 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.87. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

