Pure Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00847883 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000140 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.