Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

