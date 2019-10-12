Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Cloudflare in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

