Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reduced by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 157.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,097.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 47,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

