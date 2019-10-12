Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $144.32. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after buying an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after buying an additional 357,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,275,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,119,000 after buying an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.