Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.59 million.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

