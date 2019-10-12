Qbao Price Tops $0.0099 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $650,139.00 and $6,795.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000617 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.