Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. Qiwi has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 159.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 804,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 486,758 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 247.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 143.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

