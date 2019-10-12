Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 17,763 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,443.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. 1,203,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

