Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after buying an additional 411,655 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.37.

CAT traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $122.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,884. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

