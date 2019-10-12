Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 489,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,339. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.03.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $165,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Quotient Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

