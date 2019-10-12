Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RARX. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

RARX opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $350,694.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

