Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RARX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $350,694.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,505.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,479,624. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 275,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 93,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.