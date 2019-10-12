Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

RAVE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 46,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

