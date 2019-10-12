Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RETA. National Securities started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.33.

RETA stock traded up $9.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. 739,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $5,456,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,637.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

