Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLH. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of RLH stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Red Lion Hotels has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.