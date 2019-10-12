Red Pulse Phoenix Price Down 18.7% This Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinrail and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

