Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,384,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,088 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. Nomura increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

