Reliance Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Reliance Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Union Bankshares comprises about 13.1% of Reliance Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reliance Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,969,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,818,000.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

