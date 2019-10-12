REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

