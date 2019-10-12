Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $523,000 Position in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of CynergisTek worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at $340,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $2.95 on Friday. CynergisTek Inc has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on CynergisTek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Judith Finger Krandel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,880.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

