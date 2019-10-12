Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Aegis assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

SCYX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

