Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 421.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

