Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,315 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 19.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AMERCO by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMERCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMERCO by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $386.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.83. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $403.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

