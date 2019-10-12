Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,600 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VSE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 85.3% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VSE by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $359.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce bought 2,400 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $70,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,840,336 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

