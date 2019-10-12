Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

REXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ifs Securities downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

