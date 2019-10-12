Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company anticipates gaining from solid product portfolio, operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and acquired assets in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year is projected to be $460-$475 million, above $443 million recorded in fiscal 2019. However, it predicts product line simplification initiatives to adversely impact sales by 150-200 bps in fiscal 2020. Core sales are predicted to rise in a low-single digit versus 6% growth in fiscal 2019. The Process & Motion Control segment might suffer from weakness in the industrial distribution business in Europe. Also, forex woes remain concerning. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company have been lowered for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 22.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

