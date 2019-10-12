River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $185,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $194.25 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.