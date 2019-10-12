River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

