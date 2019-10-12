Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 5,161 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $108,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $1,539,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $270.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

