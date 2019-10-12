Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $53.68 Million Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365,486 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.26% of Mobile Mini worth $53,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MINI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MINI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of MINI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.