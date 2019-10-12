Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.68% of HealthStream worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

