RK Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Opko Health accounts for about 2.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Opko Health worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,506,176.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. 38,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

