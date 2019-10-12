Rockland Trust Co. Buys 3,367 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $328,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $87.89 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

