Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $524,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000. Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 243,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.