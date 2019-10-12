Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after buying an additional 1,338,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,308,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,910,000 after buying an additional 189,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,641,000 after buying an additional 336,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,792,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,055,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.55.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

