Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 33,975 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

