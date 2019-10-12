Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,266,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after acquiring an additional 719,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,055.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 304,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 278,598 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 734.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 203,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 154,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

