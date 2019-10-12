Rockland Trust Co. Takes $793,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after buying an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,631,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,105,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after purchasing an additional 721,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

