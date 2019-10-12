Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

