Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.81. 29,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

