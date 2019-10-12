ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Down 0.7%

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, approximately 322 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

About ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs.

