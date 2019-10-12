Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $5.47 on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. 22,968,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,384,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $1,308,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,613,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,426. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Roku by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

