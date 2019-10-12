Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 99,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,910. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.