Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $34,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Roper Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.05. The stock had a trading volume of 305,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.40. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

