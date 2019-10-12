Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,582,000 after buying an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 897.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,705,000 after buying an additional 1,299,372 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ventas by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 1,064,842 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Ventas by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,580,000 after buying an additional 962,587 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $72.12. 141,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

